Viral moment | Cockroach makes Met Gala debut, netizens hail it as 'best dressed celebrity'

This year's Met Gala saw the presence of A-listers like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and a cockroach! Yes, you read it right, a cockroach!

The biggest night of fashion returned with all its glitz and glamour to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on its traditional date - the first Monday of May. The night saw the presence of A-listers from around the world who stepped outside in their fashion best as they paid tribute to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

While the gamut of celebrities flaunted stunning pieces from top designers to attract the cameras, it was actually a cockroach that stole all the limelight and attraction of the shutterbugs present at the event.

The unexpected guest made a surprise appearance on the red carpet when everyone was waiting for Rihanna and her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky.

The appearance of the cockroach caused quite a stir on social media handles, and videos of the tiny insect are all over the internet and have triggered a meme fest.

One user asked whether he paid the whooping fees of the annual event, while another called it the ''Best dressed celebrity.''

Reacting to the photo of Kevin Mazur capturing a cockroach, one user quipped, ''This is how serious I take my job!!''



“Did the cockroach pay the $50k?'' another wrote.

"Honestly a cockroach stealing the snow and "walking" the Met Gala carpet is the most fantastic thing I've ever seen in my entire life,'' the third one tweeted.

Later, Variety reported that someone stepped on the cockroach. The official handle of Variety tweeted, "It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP"

@KevinMazur should be the photographer of the day after his shot of the roach!!! #MetaGala 2023

She is a icon, she is a legend, she is the moment

The event was a starry affair and saw the presence of many A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Alia Bhatt. Check out all their looks here.