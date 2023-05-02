Met Gala 2023 red carpet Live: Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra & others arrive for fashion's biggest night

Written By: Shomini Sen Updated: May 02, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

Fashion's party of the year is finally here -- A-listers are set to celebrate the late king of couture, Karl Lagerfeld, at Monday's annual Met Gala, whose red carpet annually serves as the ultimate spectacle of glitz and excess.The glamorous event -- which sees hundreds of celebrities strut up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a night that raises millions of dollars every year -- is sure to light social media ablaze with the top looks.



Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made her maiden appearance at the Met Gala dressed in a princess like white pearl outfit designed by Prabal Gurung. This year, the extravaganza -- which always falls on the first Monday of May -- celebrates Karl Lagerfeld, and ushers in the opening of a Costume Institute exhibition dedicated to the iconic designer, who died in 2019.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Olivia Wilde

US-Irish actress and director Olivia Wilde arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.'



(Photograph: AFP )

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman arrived with her husband, musician Keith Urban for the Met Gala 2023 which is giving homage to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfield this year. The theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' pays homage to his decades in the industry at the helm of Chanel, Fendi, Chloe and his own line, all the while molding the future of fashion.

(Photograph: AFP )

Jared Leto

What is Met Gala without a few eye popping outfits? Actor Jared Leto- notoriously known for his eccentric style at the fashion gala each year- turned up dressed as a cat at this year's event. Leto paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's pet cat Choupette.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.'



(Photograph: AFP )

Rita Ora and Taika Waiti

Rita Ora and New Zealand director and actor Taika Waititi arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York.

(Photograph: AFP )

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.'



(Photograph: AFP )

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz looked ethereal in a pale blue ball gown as she arrived for Met Gala 2023. Penelope wore an elaborate Chanel ball gown, adorned with gemstones to go with this year's theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.'

(Photograph: AFP )

Florence Pugh and Pier Paolo Piccioli

British actress Florence Pugh and Italian fashion designer and creative director of Valentino, Pier Paolo Piccioli arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York.

(Photograph: AFP )

Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh

An unlikely pair! Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh pose together as they arrive for Met Gala 2023 in New York.

(Photograph: AFP )

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas matched their outfits in black and white as they walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2023. It was at Met Gala 2017, that the two had first met. 6 years on, the two are married and share a daughter together.

(Photograph: AFP )

Kim Kardashian

Dressing in honour of Karl, Kim Kardashian covered herself in 50,000 freshwater pearls, courtesy of Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Doja Cat

Doja paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld and his infamous cat Choupette by dressing up as the feline. She slipped into an embellished feathery gown by Oscar de la Renta,

(Photograph: Instagram )