Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his bald look in Jawan: I hope girls like me
As Jawan continues to create box office records, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about his role in the film, the numerous get-ups he sported in the film, and the portion that has him playing an anti-hero. While speaking to IMDB about Jawan, the filmstar gave insights into what led to his bald look in the film- a first for Khan in his long career.
*Spoilers ahead
How Shah Rukh Khan agreed to sport a bald look
Khan was asked about his initial reactions to the bald look in the interview. Shah Rukh said he opted for the lookout of mere laziness. “It was never part of the script. It was a part of the get-up that was a part of the script. I just chose the bald look out of laziness. I said, ‘Yeah, then I don’t have to wear 2 hours of this makeup, can I just go bald?' So I think it came out of that. I had reservations because I showed the promo to some friends and they were like, ‘Arey yaar! It looks very scary, girls won’t like you.' So I hope girls like me. I hope girls like bald men. I like bald girls,” he said in humour.
In Jawan, Shah Rukh's character wears makeup to play a bald Metro hijacker in Jawan and later also opts for the same look during the climax.
Khan has played iconic negative characters early in his career. The actor stated that likes playing roles with gray shades in films more.
“I never wanted to play the hero. I find heroes very boring. I find them doing all the good things, just the nice things. To be able to do this good, I need to quickly transfer to do bad to understand that part so that I can come and do the good guy with a lot of gusto again because just playing the good guy again and again and again, being nice, puppy-eyed, doe-eyed is boring after some time. Personally, I love playing the bad guy. I love bad guys.”
Shah Rukh Khan also watches films with poor IMDB rating
He also revealed that he even watches films that have a bad rating on IMDB though he is aware that films over 7 are rated as good ones. When asked if he had to define his legacy to a person who doesn't know him, he said that he is an actor who is trying very hard.
Meanwhile, Jawan is set to cross Rs 4 billion in India on Thursday- a week after it hit theaters. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Eijaz Khan among others.
