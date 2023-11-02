LIVE TV
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Netflix drops Jawan extended versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 02, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Photograph:(Others)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday. His latest film Jawan is streaming on Netflix. 

It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The actor who single-handedly brought Bollywood back from a period of slumber, with two back-to-back super successful films, Pathan and Jawan, turns 58. On the occasion of his birthday, OTT giant Netflix dropped extended versions of the film. This is not all. The extended versions are not only in Hindi but Tamil and Telugu languages. 

In the portions newly released, Shah Rukh Khan appears as his Jawan character and makes a call to Netflix. He demands for the release of Jawan on Netflix. He says, "Else your ‘Tudum’ will be ‘budum.’ His girl gang also appears in the video. Following a banter between Shah Rukh and a voice on the call talking about Mannat, the actor finally forces the streamer to drop Jawan early on the platform. He says, “A gift for you on my birthday. Watch Jawan streaming on Netflix.” The extended cut of Jawan is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

As for Jawan, the film marks a first-time collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara in a leading role. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are part of a special cameo while there are others like Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others in important roles. 

Jawan released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film was a big hit and smashed all kinds of box office records. 

This is not all though. Makers will also be dropping a teaser from his upcoming film, Dunki. Dunki teaser will drop at 11 in the morning according to HT reports. The film is a collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The film brings Shah Rukh Khan alongside Taapsee Pannu for the first time. Reportedly, Raju Hirani regulars Dia Mirza, Parikshit Sahni, and Boman Irani, along with Dharmendra, and Satish Shah are likely to be a part of the film. 

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

