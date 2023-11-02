Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Netflix drops Jawan extended versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The actor who single-handedly brought Bollywood back from a period of slumber, with two back-to-back super successful films, Pathan and Jawan, turns 58. On the occasion of his birthday, OTT giant Netflix dropped extended versions of the film. This is not all. The extended versions are not only in Hindi but Tamil and Telugu languages.

In the portions newly released, Shah Rukh Khan appears as his Jawan character and makes a call to Netflix. He demands for the release of Jawan on Netflix. He says, "Else your ‘Tudum’ will be ‘budum.’ His girl gang also appears in the video. Following a banter between Shah Rukh and a voice on the call talking about Mannat, the actor finally forces the streamer to drop Jawan early on the platform. He says, “A gift for you on my birthday. Watch Jawan streaming on Netflix.” The extended cut of Jawan is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Watch: Birthday Jawan ka hai par gift sab ke liye 😎We're good to go!

Jawan (the extended cut) is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on Netflix 💥 pic.twitter.com/SBNBM9hBFB — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 1, 2023 × As for Jawan, the film marks a first-time collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara in a leading role. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are part of a special cameo while there are others like Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others in important roles.

Jawan released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film was a big hit and smashed all kinds of box office records.