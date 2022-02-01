Shabana Azmi tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran star Shabana Azmi is one of the recent celebrities to test positive for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared her health update with her fans and followers.

"Have tested positive for Covid today Have isolated myself at home and Request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested," she wrote in the caption.

Well-wishers from the film industry flooded the comments section with get-well-soon wishes.

"Get well soon shabanaji," actor Divya Dutta wrote."Take care. Get well soon," designer Manish Malhotra added."Oh God, please stay away from JAVED Saab," producer Boney Kapoor chimed in.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in the Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.