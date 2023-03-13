Satish Kaushik's wife denies foul play in actor's death: 'Stop playing games'

Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik's sudden and untimely death left the nation shocked and dumbstruck. According to reports, he died of a cardiac arrest in Delhi on Wednesday late at night. Kaushik was attending a Holi party at businessman Vikas Malu's farmhouse when at the midnight, he complained of chest pain and was taken to a Gurugram hospital.

Days after Kaushik's demise, Vikas Malu's second wife Saanvi Malu alleged that her husband had a major role in the death of the actor. She even filed a complaint to the police in the matter, post which the Delhi Police initiated an inquiry into the serious allegations.

In the complaint, the farmhouse owner's wife alleged that Kaushik and her husband had business links and there was a monetary dispute between the two.

"In actor Satish Kaushik’s death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play levelled by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. The woman will be called by police to record her statement," Delhi Police told ANI.

Slamming Saanvi Malu for her claims, Kaushik's wife Shashi has now come forward to deny any foul play in the actor's death. Kaushik's wife refuted the claims of financial transactions made by Vikas Malu’s wife and even asked her to withdraw the case.

Shashi claimed that said Vikas Malu is "very rich", so there will be no situation where he needs money from Satish Kaushik. She said the allegations of money transactions are baseless.

Shashi Kaushik said that the post-mortem report has confirmed that the late actor had 98 per cent blockage in his arteries and no drug was found in his sample. She further questioned the motives of Saanvi, saying the Delhi Police has verified everything but she does not understand how the farmhouse owner's wife is claiming that the actor was drugged and killed.

"I do not understand why she is trying to defame my husband after his demise. She has some agenda, maybe because she wants money from her husband and she is now involving Satish in this," Shashi Kaushik told ABP News.

(With inputs from agencies)

