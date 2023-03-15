Sameer Khakhar, best known for TV show Nukkad, dead at 71

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his role in the TV show Nukkad, is no more. The news of his demise was confirmed by his cousin Ganesh Khakhar to the media on Wednesday. Sameer was last seen in Salman Khan's film Jai Ho. He reportedly died due to multiple organ failures. Khakhar suffered respiratory issues and urinary issues. He breathed his last at MM Hospital, Mumbai where he had been undergoing treatment for the last few days. He was 71.

On Wednesday, news agency PTI tweeted, "Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his roles in TV shows such as Nukkad and Circus, has passed away at age 71 due to multiple organ failure, says his younger brother Ganesh Khakhar."

Sameer Khakhar's cousin Ganesh Khakhar said in an interview with a daily, "He was suffering from respiratory issues, then he went to sleep and went unconscious. We called the doctor and he suggested that we admit him in the hospital. His heart was not working properly and had urinary issues too. He was kept on a ventilator, gradually he collapsed at 4:30 am this morning."

Sameer's funeral will reportedly be held later on Wednesday at Babhai naka crematorium, Borivali.

Taking to Twitter, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared pictures of Sameer and paid his tribute and wrote, “For some reason, I was nicknamed Khopdi in college after his iconic character in Nukkad. My closest friends from the time still call me Khopdi. But I guess it’s time to say goodbye to the OG. Goodbye, Sameer Khakhar. Thank you for the memories.”

Sameer Khakhar's famous roles



Sameer Khakhar could be recognised from a mile because of his distinct features-large eyes on a roundish face. Khakhar is best known for his role as a drunkard in the popular comedy-serial, Nukkad directed by Kundan Shah-Saeed Mirza which was telecast on Doordarshan in 1986-1987.



He also played big and small roles in over 40 Bollywood films, Gujarati theatre plays, half a dozen teleserials including Naya Nukkad to Hasee To Phansi and the latest a web-series Sunflower (2021), working with the top directors and actors of the day. Some of the prominent shows that Khakhar was part of included Manorajan, Circus, Naya Nukkad, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Adaalat. His last Hindi TV show was Sanjivani with co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna.

Those who grew up the 1980s and early 1990s recalled how Khakhar was a well known face on TV during its early days in India.

Sameer Khakhar - #RIP

He was such a cute & strong memory of growing up years, in the 80s Golden era of #Dooradarshan specially as Khodi in Nukkad, became a household name. Pushpak was another fav memory. Unfortunately got type casted



Much before Aamir Khan's much celebrated Lagaan, there was a legendary cricket memory of #Nukkad with similar tropes. Triumph of the under dogs.



An unforgettable one for the Doordardarshan era. Khopadi was the star of the match.. #SameerKhakhar #InMemories



