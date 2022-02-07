Salman Khan starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' to release on Eid 2023

Salman Khan has already reserved Eid 2023.



Khan's one of the anticipated movies 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will hit cinema halls next year on Eid.



A film by Sajid Nadiadwala also features Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Salman and has been helmed by Farhan Samji.



Trade expert Taran Adarsh mentioned in a tweet, “SALMAN KHAN – SAJID NADIADWALA ARRIVING ON EID 2023… #SajidNadiadwala’s #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali – starring #SalmanKhan and #PoojaHegde – to release in *cinemas* on #Eid 2023… Directed by #FarhadSamji.”

The movie was announced in 2020 and was scheduled to release on Eid 2021. However, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the movie was postponed.

Sajid and Salman have earlier collaborated for a number of films including 'Jeet', 'Judwaa', 'Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Jaan-E-Mann' and 'Kick'. The duo also has 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.



More details of the movie have been kept under wraps. Although, earlier in the interview Sajid said, “I had started writing this film even before I started with 'Kick 2'. Salman and I are collaborating after six years, and it feels just like our 'Judwa days. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is a film with a very different approach, and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned.”

