Salman Khan: 'My love stories will go with me to the grave'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan says he will never speak about his past relationships publically. He also shared that he has been "unlucky in love" and doesn't wish to clean his dirty linen in public. When asked whether he intends to write an autobiography on his love affairs, he replied, "My love stories will go with me to the grave."

Speaking to Rajat Sharma on Aap ki Adalat about his love life, the actor revealed his marriage plans, which have been a hot topic among his fans for decades. He said, "When somebody will come, it will happen. All my previous girlfriends were good, the fault lies in me. When the first one left, it could have been her fault, when the second one and then the third one left, there could be faults with them, but with the fourth one, doubt creeps in whether the fault lies with them or me."

"In the fifth case, it could have been 60:40. But when more was left, it was then confirmed that it was my fault. None of them had any fault. It is only my fault. Probably a kind of fear in their mind that I may not be able to give them happiness in life. I am sure they are all happy wherever they are," Salman added.

Then the host quipped again, "The whole world wants to know when you will marry." To which, Salman replied, "When God Almighty wills so. Two individuals are needed for marriage. In the first case, the marriage did not happen because she said 'no'. Now, when somebody asks, I say 'no'. Now there is 'no' from both sides. When both sides say 'yes', the marriage will take place. There's still time. I am 57. I want this time to be the first and last. I just want one wife for life."

When asked how many kids he wants to have, he said, "As many as possible. Many. If I have one, and another after 5-6 years, I can play with them for 20-25 years. This is called dedication, consistency, and persistence."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE