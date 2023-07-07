Saira Banu dedicates her first Insta post to 'Kohinoor' of her life, Dilip Kumar

It's been two years since we lost one of the iconic actors of the Indian film industry, Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor breathed his last on July 7, 2021. after a prolonged illness at the age of 98. Today, on his second death anniversary, his wife, veteran actress Saira Banu, paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband.

Saira made her Instagram debut, and her first post was dedicated to her beloved husband. Sharing a throwback picture with Dilip Kumar, Banu penned a sweet note along with a few Urdu couplets.

She wrote, ''I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib.''

She further added, "Till this day, I feel he is with me and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together, hand in hand, one in our thoughts and being until the end of time." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu) × Saira also shared that she will use the social media platform to share Dilip Kumar's thoughts and vision. "On Instagram, I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision, as also his dedication and commitments not only to the Film Industry of which he has been the Ultimate Actor, but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large."

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu -

One of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood, Dilip and Saira Banu, were married for 55 years. No matter what difficulties and challenges life threw at them, they both stuck together and crossed every hurdle in their lives. Saira was the anchor of Dilip's life, especially in the last 10 years when his health started deteriorating. The couple got married on October 11, 1966.

To note, Saira was 22 years younger than Dilip and was in love with Dilip Kumar from a very young age. In an interview, the veteran revealed that she felt attracted to him as a 12-year-old and used to dream of becoming 'Mrs Dilip Kumar' one day.