Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar shares a fresh update

Karan Johar is back in the director's chair for the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The project features the talented duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Ever since the release of the film's teaser, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has created a buzz among fans. The teaser showcases Karan Johar's signature style with grand sets, emotional drama, picturesque locations, and a star-studded cast. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's chemistry in the teaser promises an engaging love story, accompanied by the melodious tune of "Tum Kya Mile."



Karan Johar amps up the excitement for his next film

Karan Johar has shared unseen glimpses of the cast, including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, on his Instagram Stories, generating further excitement among fans. Sharing Ranveer Singh's photo, he wrote, 'ABSolutely ready to ROCK(Y)' The next image in the series is of Alia Bhatt. Karan captioned it, 'Come Rani or shine she will be divine...." Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a yellow bathrobe/kimono, showing off his chiselled body. Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a green and pink leheriya saree.





Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film's trailer. Karan Johar has been teasing fans with candid snaps from the movie on his Instagram Stories, expressing the readiness of the lead actors to shine on the big screen.

