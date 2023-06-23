Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar shares a fresh update
Story highlights
Karan Johar treated fans with exclusive glimpses of the cast from his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The photos feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's characters.
Karan Johar is back in the director's chair for the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The project features the talented duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Ever since the release of the film's teaser, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has created a buzz among fans. The teaser showcases Karan Johar's signature style with grand sets, emotional drama, picturesque locations, and a star-studded cast. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's chemistry in the teaser promises an engaging love story, accompanied by the melodious tune of "Tum Kya Mile."
Karan Johar amps up the excitement for his next film
Karan Johar has shared unseen glimpses of the cast, including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, on his Instagram Stories, generating further excitement among fans. Sharing Ranveer Singh's photo, he wrote, 'ABSolutely ready to ROCK(Y)' The next image in the series is of Alia Bhatt. Karan captioned it, 'Come Rani or shine she will be divine...." Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a yellow bathrobe/kimono, showing off his chiselled body. Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a green and pink leheriya saree.
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film's trailer. Karan Johar has been teasing fans with candid snaps from the movie on his Instagram Stories, expressing the readiness of the lead actors to shine on the big screen.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
The teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also provides a glimpse of other characters played by Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, indicating that the film will be a complete family entertainer.
Karan Johar on 25 years as a director
With the project Karan Johar celebrates his 25-year journey as a filmmaker. Earlier, the Student of the Year director dropped a special post on his journey in the entertainment industry. On his birthday, Karan Johar shared a montage of memories from his previous films. The clip featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ranveer Singh. “Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow,” the director wrote.
Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a complete extravaganza.