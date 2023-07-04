Rekha's debut photoshoot with Vogue Arabia goes viral: See pics

Rekha the Bollywood diva has gone viral again with a photoshoot for Vogue Arabia magazine. She poses luxuriously on the cover of Vogue Arabia, which is captioned "A rare sitting with Bollywood's eternal icon." She wears various costumes created by Manish Malhotra, the go-to fashion designer for the Hindi film business. She referred to him as a "wise patient pujari" and expressed her gratitude for Malhotra's diligent efforts to get the best looks to come to life.

Manish Malhotra’s many looks for Rekha

The theme of the looks seems royalty, in a blend of Indian and Arabian styles. A few European touches especially in the head gear can be seen.