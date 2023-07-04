Rekha's debut photoshoot with Vogue Arabia goes viral: See pics
Rekha, the 69-year-old Bollywood icon, has made a rare exception in the case of Vogue Arabia's July/August 2023 issue despite having few on-screen appearances and even fewer gand photoshoots. These looks are worth more than just a glance.
Rekha the Bollywood diva has gone viral again with a photoshoot for Vogue Arabia magazine. She poses luxuriously on the cover of Vogue Arabia, which is captioned "A rare sitting with Bollywood's eternal icon." She wears various costumes created by Manish Malhotra, the go-to fashion designer for the Hindi film business. She referred to him as a "wise patient pujari" and expressed her gratitude for Malhotra's diligent efforts to get the best looks to come to life.
Manish Malhotra’s many looks for Rekha
The theme of the looks seems royalty, in a blend of Indian and Arabian styles. A few European touches especially in the head gear can be seen.
Talking about her industry roots (she was born to Tamil superstars Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli) for the cover story, Rekha said that even though she was born in an acting family, it is her “insatiable question for learning... that gives me command over my craft”.
Rekha's return?
She further said, "I feel like a newcomer every day," implying that she still has a lot to offer as a performer. "And I have faith in people who exhibit devotion, just like I do."
With her magnificent three-cover photoshoot with Vogue, Rekha, whose vintage images and older film roles continue to excite a certain new-age demographic, is sure to win over fans. GenZ idolises Rekha for her outspoken personality, sense of dressing, and grace with which she carries herself.
Rekha can still easily pose for photographs, even though her chat with Vogue Arabia may have become too abstract when the Silsila and Khoobsurat actress just analysed her own "instinct for the perseverance of beauty." This interview is unusual because it is "once in a blue moon" and is going viral for that reason alone.