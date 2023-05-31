Ranveer Singh all set to conquer Hollywood? Speculations arise as he signs with WME

Indian actor Ranveer Singh has signed with WME (William Morris Endeavor), a renowned American Hollywood agency, reported Deadline. This development has sparked speculation among fans and industry insiders alike, as they ponder whether Singh's signing with WME indicates a potential foray into Hollywood. Ranveer has over the years established himself as a compelling actor who has both a solid, charismatic screen presence and also the talent to be convincing in a variety of roles. It must be noted that a deal with an American talent agency does not always guarantee a stardom or even big roles in Hollywood, at least not right away.

Alia Bhatt, for instance, had signed with with the same company in 2021. And until now, the only Hollywood project she is definitively a part of is Heart of Stone, a spy-thriller that also stars Gal Gadot. Ranveer Singh off to Hollywood? While it is too early to predict the exact trajectory of Ranveer Singh's career in Hollywood, his signing with WME should undoubtedly be an exciting development for his fans and well-wishers. With his global appeal, impressive body of work, and the increasing openness of Hollywood towards international talent, Singh does stand on the threshold of a promising future. Initially dismissed as one-note, Singh proved his naysayers wrong by deliberately taking up challenging roles like Gully Boy and Bajirao Mastani. He has seamlessly portrayed intense dramatic roles, delivered power-packed action sequences, and showcased his comedic timing with equal finesse.

Gully Boy, meanwhile, was India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. Singh's performance in the film garnered immense praise and elevated his global profile.

If he continues to choose challenging roles and collaborate with renowned filmmakers, there is a strong possibility that we may see him shining on the silver screen in Hollywood. The world eagerly awaits to witness Ranveer Singh's potential journey towards global stardom. Indian talent in Hollywood — no time like the present In recent years, Hollywood has exhibited a growing inclination towards embracing diverse talent from around the world. Actors like Priyanka Chopra, Al Fazal and the late Irrfan Khan in the recent past successfully transitioned to Hollywood and gained significant recognition.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE