Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani posters out: Ranveer Singh as dashing Rocky, Alia Bhatt as pretty Rani

We can’t wait to see what Karan Johar has in store for us as character posters from the filmmaker’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani dropped on a blistering hot summer of 2023. Starring Bollywood favourites, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film looks like a lot of fun is in store for us all. A bare-chested Ranveer Singh as part of Randhawas and a demure saree-clad Alia Bhatt from the Chatterjees – look really good paired opposite each other.

The series of character posters also give a glimpse of the families of Randhawas and Chatterjees. While Shabana Azmi is on Alia’s family’s side, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are proud Punjabis from Ranveer’s side.

In the first poster, we can see Ranveer Singh, looking his swankiest self dressed in a golden ensemble, shades and a statement neckpiece. In the next frame, we see Ranveer sporting a rather dramatic black leather jacket and shades. Sharing the post, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "An absolute ‘heartthrob', who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky, RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July 2023."

Meanwhile for Alia, Karan shared another round of posters introducing Alia Bhatt as Rani. As the caption suggests, Alia Bhatt's look is an absolute show-stealer. In the first frame, we can see Alia sporting a bindi while in the second she wears a beautiful white saree, a bindi and a nose ring. Sharing the image, Karan Johar captioned it, "Ladies & gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

As Karan Johar returns to filmmaking as a director after a long time, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is extra special for him. The film comes at a time when Karan celebrates his 25 years in the film industry. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani happens to be his 25th year as a director. Just yesterday, Karan Johar shared a post on Instagram in the form of a montage video of some of his best works including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Student of the Year. In the post, he can be heard saying, “Love comes with its conflicts and challenges but it is the most beautiful feeling in the world… and as I look back at my journey of 25 years as a filmmaker, I am filled with immense gratitude. What began as a small attempt to share stories of love, friendship, and family that resonated within me. But, as each one of you embraced these stories and characters, love found a new meaning every day.”