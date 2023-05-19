Ranveer Singh to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3?

Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise is ready with the third installment. The first film starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's classic film by the same name. Don 2 was released a few years later and was loved equally. Both the films were directed by Farhan Akhtar and featured SRK in the lead. Now, the producer of the franchise, Ritesh Sidhwani has confirmed that the third part of the film is being planned and Farhan is currently working on the script. While the official announcement around the film has not been done yet, multiple reports suggest that SRK has opted out of the sequel and Ranveer Singh has been roped in to play the lead.

Ranveer Singh as the new don in Don 3?



If multiple reports are to be believed, the third installment of Don will have Ranveer Singh playing the titular character. Ranveer has worked with Farhan and Ritesh's production house in Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. A source close to the project spoke to News18 and said, "Following Shah Rukh’s exit, the makers of Don 3 were looking for a popular and bankable name who could take the Don legacy ahead. And they have finally zeroed in on Ranveer. This association has borne fruit in the past and it will be no surprise if the collaboration proves to be another runaway hit. We’re waiting to see how fans of the Don franchise react to Ranveer’s casting considering Shah Rukh won over everyone with his charismatic portrayal of Don."



Ranveer has reportedly already shot the announcement video which will be released soon. It is also said that the makers have informed SRK about Ranveer's inclusion in the project.