Ranbir-Rishi Kapoor to the Bachchans: The most iconic performances on IIFA stage

IIFA Awards 2022 is just a few days away. Some of Bollywood's biggest stars will descend on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island at the Etihad Arena on to celebrate the best of the best in Hindi cinema in 2021. While the awards night is surely the highlight of this year's celebrations, events will begin on June 3 with the main awards night taking place on June 4.



Stars like Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be performing at the awards. In fact, IIFA has been known for giving Bollywood lovers some iconic and memorable performances of stars over the years.



Don't forget, it was at the IIFA stage that fans had first witnessed the Bachchan family - Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai- sharing the stage together for an electrifying performance on the iconic song 'Kajra Re'.



It was also the IIFA stage where Deepika Padukone had dedicated her performance to Ranveer Singh- with a heart emoji and dancing to his hit track 'Malhari' in the 2016 Madrid IIFA.



As we gear up for yet another exciting awards night on June 4, here is a look back some of the most iconic performances on the IIFA stage.

Madhuri Dixit at IIFA 2019





Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at IIFA 2005







Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor at IIFA 2012

John Travolta and Priyanka Chopra at IIFA 2014







Hrithik Roshan at IIFA 2016





Deepika Padukone at IIFA 2016





