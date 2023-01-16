Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' trailer to release with SRK's 'Pathaan' in theatres

Ace filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who is known for his impeccable take on love and relationships in modern times, has given us several superhits like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. And, very soon his next rom-com 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' will be hitting the big screen.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

If sources are to be believed, the trailer of the much-awaited movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' will release in theatres along with SRK's 'Pathaan'.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Instagram with a new poster.

"‘TJMM’ TRAILER WITH ‘PATHAAN’… Trailer of #LuvRanjan’s #RanbirKapoor - #ShraddhaKapoor starrer rom-com #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar will be attached to #Pathaan by #YRF, who are distributing both films… #TJMM releases worldwide on #Holi 2023," Adarsh wrote. Check it out below!

Produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the movie is presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi 2023.

