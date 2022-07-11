Ranbir Kapoor's ripped and rugged avatar in new stills from 'Shamshera' leaves fans impressed

Treating fans to new stills of the leading man Ranbir Kapoor as Balli, the makers of the film 'Shamshera' gave the actor's fans a reason to rejoice. Days ahead of its release, 'Shamshera' trended on micro-blogging sites because of its new stills. And, fans got to see the newly-wedded star in a ripped and rugged avatar.

In the pictures, Ranbir as Balli can be seen rocking six-pack abs. He has cuts and bruises all over his body as he prepares for a battle with an axe in hand.

"Brave & action-packed! Our Balli. Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July," read the post. Take a look!

Brave & action-packed! Our Balli 💪

Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/HoTKYK0IA9 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 11, 2022

In the comment section, fans praised Ranbir for the new stills. One fan wrote, "Hats off to this guy. #shamshera" Another wrote, "Just wow, waiting for its release eagerly."

According to the trailer, Ranbir will be seen locking horns with Daroga Shudh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt) in the movie. The film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh.

In this story, Ranbir, who is a slave, turns against the general and becomes a legend for his tribe. He will be seen relentlessly fighting for his tribe's freedom and dignity as Shamshera.

'Shamshera' is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana.