Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is a massive hit, crosses Rs 200 crore mark worldwide

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first collaboration, Animal, is scripting history at the box office. After the mind-blowing opening, the film continued to earn great numbers at the box office, and within two days, the movie has smoothly crossed the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) mark worldwide.



Apart from Ranbir, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

On the first day, the movie earned Rs 63.8 crore (Rs 638 million) domestically, including Rs 54.75 crore (Rs 547.5 million) in Hindi, as per Sacnilk. On Day 2, the movie earned Rs 66.27 crore (Rs 662.7 million), including Rs 58.37 crore (Rs 583.5 million), Rs 7.3 crore (Rs 75 million) in Telugu Rs 0.5 crore (Rs 5 million). So far, the movie has earned Rs 130 crore (Rs 1.3 billion) in India all languages. Talking specifically about Hindi, the movie has earned Rs 113 crore (Rs 1.13 billion). 'ANIMAL' IS A BOXOFFICE MONSTER…#Animal goes WILD on Day 2 [Sat]… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is OUTSTANDING, takes the 2-day total to over ₹ 💯 cr… Day 3 [Sun] biz will place it amongst the biggest *opening weekend* scorers of all time… Fri 54.75 cr,… pic.twitter.com/xtUzgzSjMn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2023

Taran Adarsh wrote on X, ''ANIMAL' IS A BOXOFFICE MONSTER…#Animal goes WILD on Day 2 [Sat]… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is OUTSTANDING, takes the 2-day total to over ₹ 💯 cr… Day 3 [Sun] biz will place it amongst the biggest *opening weekend* scorers of all time… Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr. Total: ₹ 113.12 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice #Animal [South Indian languages] Fri 9.05 cr, Sat 8.90 cr. Total: ₹ 17.95 cr. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice. ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: ₹ 131.07 cr Nett BOC.'' #Animal - $4.5mn and counting. Racing towards next big milestone of $5mn..#NorthAmerica pic.twitter.com/NHe9wUxR3R — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 3, 2023

Not only in the domestic market, the movie is doing outstanding business overseas as well. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 236 crore (Rs 2.36 billion).

The film has become Ranbir's career's biggest opening film. Not only this, the movie has scripted history by becoming the biggest non-holiday opener for a Hindi film.

On day 1, Animal amassed Rs 116 crore (Rs 1.16 billion) at the worldwide box office, however, the film remained in the second spot after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan, which collected Rs 126 crore (Rs 1.26 billion) on the opening day. #Animal Sat / Day 2 at national chains…

⭐️ #PVRInox: ₹ 21.75 cr

⭐️ #Cinepolis: ₹ 5.80 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 27.55 cr



NOTE: Fri [entire day] was ₹ 24.60 cr… EXPECT MASSIVE TOTAL TODAY. pic.twitter.com/ZVtggqflXd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2023

Shattering box office records, the movie has earned $4.5 million in North America. On the first day of its release, the movie became the first ever Hindi film to touch the mark of $1 million.

With a runtime of three hours and 21 minutes, the movie has Ranbir playing the role of Ranvijay aka Vijay Singh, a man who can go to any extent for his family, especially his father. Speaking specifically about Ranbir's character, the movie presents him as a ruthless man who kills men like mosquitoes.

