'Ram Setu' trailer out! Akshay Kumar as Aryan embarks on a journey filled with twists and turns

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's next 'Ram Setu' has been in the headlines ever since its inception. And today, after months of waiting, we finally get to see its trailer. The makers unveiled the two-minute-long clip across platforms on Tuesday. The trailer shows Akshay portraying an atheist archaeologist who turns into a believer after a turn of events.

The clip shows Akshay's character trying to save "an ancient treasure", which is a bridge built by Lord Ram in the Ramayana. It starts with an explanation of the story where the antagonist wants to destroy 'Ram Setu'.

Then we see Akshay and his team setting out to prove the existence of 'Ram Setu'. But, things don't go as planned and they get embroiled in a big scheme where they are the main targets. The action-adventure-filled video also shows Akshay walking on water at the end of the trailer.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez have a blink-and-miss appearance in the clip.

Watch the trailer here:

By the looks of the trailer, it seems that the film will have a strong serving of twists and turns. And, it will make for a perfect festive film that families can enjoy together in cinemas.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by Cape of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions, 'Ram Setu' stars Satya Dev, Nasser, Pravesh Rana, Jennifer Piccinato in supporting roles.