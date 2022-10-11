B-town wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

October 11 marks Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. Today, the actor turned 80. As the big day arrived, social media got flooded with heartfelt posts for the star and several hashtags trended on social media. Not just fans, several celebrities also penned beautiful birthday wishes for the actor and prayed for his health.

Rajinikanth took to his Twitter and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, "The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji...with lots of love and best regards always."

Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a picture from their 2019 Telugu drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and wished him on the micro-blogging site, "Happy 80th birthday my beloved Guru ji @SrBachchan Sir! May the almighty grant you good health, strength & every wish that you would ever have. You are the Everest among us Artists & we are in eternal awe of your talent & your accomplishments. More Power to you Amit ji!"

Akshay Kumar shared a throwback snap with Big B from 'Family' sets on his Instagram account to wish the superstar. In the caption, he wrote, "Sending my best wishes to the man who’s the one single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films. My inspiration, Bachchan Saab! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday @amitabhbachchan sir." Take a look!

Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a heartfelt note for her 'nana'. While sharing a photo, she wrote, "There never has, and never will be anyone like you. Happy birthday nana."

Kartik Aryan's post for Big B read, "4 years ago, one of the happiest moments ever, when I got an autograph from the Legend himself, on a picture of his iconic movie, which is undoubtedly my favourite too!

Happy 80th Birthday Shehenshah of Indian Cinema Keep blazing trails that we can only dream to follow in sir @amitabhbachchan."

Sharing a video on Twitter with Sr Bachchan, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Happy 80th birthday @SrBachchan! Wishing you a splendid year ahead Sir. You are actually way ahead of all of us and we’re just striving to live up to the best - YOU." Take a look!

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also penned a heartfelt note for the star. He wrote, "A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan."