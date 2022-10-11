Amitabh Bachchan at 80: The different shades of Big B

Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a reputation in Indian cinema that makes him almost synonymous with the film industry. In a glorious career spanning more than 50 years, Big B has constantly reinvented himself to fit with the times. His career can neatly be divided into multiple phases, which sometimes overlap or repeat. Kicking off his career with 1969’s ‘Saat Hindustani’, it did not take a lot of time for him to establish himself and he proved to be the king of the 1970s. While he never returned to being the top box office draw, he did ensconce himself as a megastar whose showing up in movies would increase the film’s credibility, if not chances of it being successful at the box office.

As the megastar celebrates his 80th birthday, let's explore the different phases of his career:

