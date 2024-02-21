Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Pics from celebrations go viral

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot on February 21. With the pre-wedding festivities having kicked off already as the two are set to get married in Goa, some pictures from the venue have reached social media.

The first picture shared by a paparazzo on Instagram gives us a glimpse of how meticulously things have been planned for the wedding. In one photo you can spot a “welcome you” board adorned with flowers. The text on it read: “Bhagnani & Singh family welcome you.”

Then there’s a photo of a coconut with the couple’s initials “RJ” imprinted on it. The side note attached to the post read, “Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's wedding festivities kick off in Goa! Check out the first glimpse from their special day as the venue signboard surfaces online."

Their wedding will have special menu for the guests. While there will be traditional cuisines, there will also be special emphasis on healthy food. A source close to the couple told the media that the array will see a set up of gluten-free, sugar-free and healthy treats for the guests.

Jackky to surprise his bride-to-be Rakul

Jackky Bhagnani plans to surprise his bride-to-be with a song. He will be gifting her this song which represents their love story. The song, titled "Bin Tere", will bring a special touch to the ceremony. While Mayur Puri has worked on the lyrics, the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Bin Tere has been sung by Zahrah S Khan, Romy and Tanishk Bagchi.

A close source reveals, "Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul, and it will be a part of their marriage celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and something that she will always remember. "

Their wedding will be a starry affair