Rajinikanth visits the Annamalaiyar temple for blessings during the shooting of Aishwarya's Lal Salaam

Superstar Rajinikanth was recently papped seeking blessings at Tamil Nadu's renowned Annamalaiyar temple. The actor took a break from filming his newest movie, Lal Salaam, to go to the shrine and pray. He donned a simple T-shirt and trousers for the temple visit.

Several fans of the star gathered at the temple to catch a sight of the actor as he entered the divine place. Check it out below! #Superstar @rajinikanth who is in #Tiruvannamalai for #LaalSalam shoot offered his prayers at the famous #Annamalaiyaar temple.. pic.twitter.com/FeQwCFC3Wt — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 1, 2023 × Rajinikanth's cameo in Lal Salaam In the movie, Rajinikanth has a cameo role. When the first image from the movie was released, he was introduced as Moideen Bhai. Fans criticised the poster for being of poor quality. The filmmakers said, "Everyone's favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai," as they introduced the celebrity from Lal Salaam.

Prior to the visit, Rajinikanth spent nearly a week in Mumbai for the shoot. The renowned cricketer Kapil Dev, who apparently has a role in the movie, was another person he filmed with. He shared a photo of himself and Kapil Dev while they were filming in Mumbai.

Aishwaryaa is returning to direction after 7 years. Lal Salaam features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. It is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Laal Salaam is slated for a release in 2023. Cinematographer Vishnu Rangasamy and editor Pravin Baaskar are part of the technical team. Upcoming films Rajinikanth is currently awaiting the release of Nelson Dilipkumar's forthcoming film Jailer. On August 10, the movie is expected to open in theatres all around the world. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and other notable actors play major roles in the film.

