Raj Kapoor's youngest son, actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor dies aged 58

Actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor, screen legend Raj Kapoor's youngest son died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 58.



Rajiv was the youngest of Raj Kapoor`s three sons and the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor.



News of his death was confirmed on social media by his sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday afternoon as she shared a photograph of Rajiv on Instagram and wrote 'RIP along with a folded hands emoji.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta also confirmed the demise with a tweet soon after and wrote, "Very sad news. Rajiv (Chimpu) Kapoor passes away following heart attack."

The Kapoor family has lost three members within a span of a year. In January 2020, Raj Kapoor's eldest daughter Ritu Nanda died after battling Cancer. Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 due to cancer.



Rajiv shot to fame with his starring role in Raj Kapoor`s 1985 blockbuster 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' co-starring Mandakini. His other notable works include 'Lava', 'Zalzala' and 'Zabardast'.



In 1997, he directed Rishi Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer 'Prem Granth' which was produced under the RK Films banner. The film dealt with the grim subject of rape and the social stigma around it. The film did not do well at the box office.



Members of the Kapoor family rushed to Rajiv Kapoor's residence on Tuesday afternoon as the news of his demise broke. His niece, actress Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback photo of Raj Kapoor with his three sons and captioned the image as, "Broken but strong"

Several other Bollywood celebrities also reached the Kapoor residence to pay their condolences.