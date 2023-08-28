R Madhavan praises Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: Totally blown out of my mind

After the blockbuster success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi are back with their next compelling film, The Vaccine War. The film is set to release in theatres on September 28, and before the release, Vivek and Pallavi are hosting special screenings across the USA. Recently, actor R. Madhavan attended the screening of the movie, and the actor shared his review of the film, which is based on India's battle against the Covid-19 vaccine.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Madhavan praised Vivek's film and shared that he's totally blown away by the movie. In the post, he wrote, "Just saw THE VACCINE WAR and totally blown out of my mind by the spectacular sacrifices and achievements of the Indian scientific community, which made India’s very first vaccine and kept the nation safe during the most challenging period, told by a Master Storyteller @vivekagnihotri who makes you cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric, all at the same time."

Lauding the cast's performance, the actor urged the audience to watch the film in theatres. He wrote further, ''Stellar performances by the entire cast, so beautifully depict the sacrifices and the sheer grit of our Indian scientists ( ladies) aptly and impact-fully. Take a huge bow team #TheVaccineWar .. the Indian scientific community owes your debt of gratitude as we to them..(national flag and folded hands emojis) go see the film in the theatres and make sure to buy a ticket for your superwoman helped you survive the lockdown..The domestic helps and the lovely women (folded hands, thumbs up, red heart and hug face emojis). @vivekagnihotri@AnupamPKher."

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha.



On Independence Day, the makers released the first teaser for the movie.



Watch the teaser here:

DATE ANNOUNCEMENT:



Dear friends, your film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023.

Dear friends, your film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023.

Actor and producer Pallavi Joshi said: ''The Vaccine War is a very special film that will narrate the real story of the vaccine war that our country fought together against the hazardous COVID-19 virus. As the teaser captured some essential moments from the film, we are eagerly excited to present the film to the globe and show the glory proudly of our country."



Before The Vaccine War, Vivek Agnihotri and producer Pallavi Joshi delivered the blockbuster hit The Kashmir Files. The film, which was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards, The director dedicated the win to "all the victims of terrorism, especially the Kashmiri Hindus".

