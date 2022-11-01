'Qala', starring Irrfan Khan's son Babil, gets December 2022 release

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil will soon venture into the world of showbiz with the upcoming film 'Qala'. Following in the footsteps of his father, he will try to breathe life into his characters and deliver mesmerizing onscreen performances to continue his father's legacy. And, fans will not have to wait for long to see Babil's acting prowess.

According to the latest reports, 'Qala' is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 1. Yes, you read it right. It will drop on the giant streaming platform within a month.

The film is set in the late 1930s and early 1940s and tells the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film will take the audience through the protagonist's "tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success".

In the film, fans will get to witness the emotional journey of Qala who navigates professional successes while battling personal demons.

The psychological drama is helmed by Anvitaa Dutt and stars Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh. Meanwhile, Karnesh Ssharma has produced the project under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz.

Qala's music hit all the right notes but chasing after her mother's love made it skip beats 💔#Qala arrives on December 1st, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/fhtppKcQgK — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 1, 2022

Speaking about the film, director Anvitaa Dutt once shared, "Qala is a story about mothers and daughters. And how a troubled upbringing can damage someone and have far-reaching consequences. Karnesh and I both felt it was an important story to tell. We set it in the world of music in the late 1930s; a setting both evocative and poignant. It has been an exciting and rewarding journey to bring this story to life with Netflix as our partners. This is my second outing with them and it has been twice as much fun to create a homegrown story for audiences worldwide."