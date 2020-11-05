Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra celebrated the festival of Karva Chauth wearing a gorgeous red sari and following the rituals of the fast. The actor took to her Instagram and shared a romantic photo with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. She captioned the image as, " Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating.❤️ I love you @nickjonas "



This was Chopra's second Karwa Chauth celebration post her marriage to Nick in 2018. The festival is commonly celebrated in the North-Indian province amongst married couples, where the wife keeps a fast for her husband and prays for his long life.



In the first photo, Chopra was seen posing coyly for the photo, and in the other, she was seen leaning on and posing with husband Nick.



Chopra recently returned to the US from Europe and made sure to spend quality time with Nick. On the work front, she recently shot for Matrix 4 that co-stars Keanu Reeves. She will now be seen in Netflix's film 'The White Tiger' with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this, Priyanka will also start prepping for another film 'Citadel', along with British actor Richard Madden.