Pradeep Sarkar, director of Parineeta and Mardaani, passes away at 67

Veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who made films like Parineeta and Mardaani is dead. Sarkar died in the early hours of Friday in Mumbai. He was 67. The news of his demise was shared first by filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Twitter. "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP," wrote Mehta on Twitter on Friday morning. Several prominent stars like Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee and lyricist Swanand Kirkire expressed their condolences over the news.

Sarkar was also a well-known ad-filmmaker and had also made several prominent music videos in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Shubha Mudgal's 'Ab Ke Saawan', Euphoria's 'Dhoom Pichak Dhoom' and 'Maaeri', Sultan Khan's Piya Basanti and Bhupen Hazarika's ‘Ganga’ were all directed and conceptualised by Sarkar and went on to become benchmarks of excellence in visual appeal and storytelling.

He made his debut in Bollywood with Parineeta, the film that also launched Vidya Balan's career in Hindi films. The film was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Helicopter Eela, Lafangey Parindey, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag. His last work was a web series called Duranga which released on ZEE5 in 2022.



The unfortunate news of his death left many of his peers paying their tribute to the director.



"The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences 💐. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada," wrote Ajay Devgn.

The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest.

My deepest condolences 💐. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023 ×

Film maker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning . Rest in peace Dada your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works ! Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna .Thank you for loving me and my words 🙏🏽 — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) March 24, 2023 ×