Prabhas praises his Kalki 2898 AD co-star, calls Deepika Padukone 'biggest superstar'

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are collaborating for the first time in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. Sharing his on-set experience with the Pathaan actress, Prabhas couldn’t stop praising her and called her the “biggest superstar”.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Prabhas said, “She's the biggest superstar, the most beautiful lady, and she's already famous globally. I think she's doing Louis Vuitton, TAM AdEX, and the biggest international commercials. So, she's just vibrant when she comes into the set, and I always loved her. I wanted to work with her, this is the first time I'm working with her, so yeah.”

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin also talked about Deepika Padukone’s character in Kalki 2898 AD and said, “We still have to see Deepika's character fully, and then we will probably understand the reason why we cast her. Because it is an important character.”

Kalki 2898 AD: Plot and Cast

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD stars some bigwigs like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan. The science fiction film had its grand launch at the San Diego Comic-Con and fans loved the first glimpse of the film. It is currently in the production phase and is scheduled to release in 2024.

Meanwhile, Prabhas was recently seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush with Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the film, Salaar by Prashanth Neel. The movie is scheduled to release on September 28.