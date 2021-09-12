PM Narendra Modi mourns Akshay Kumar’s mother’s demise, pens emotional note

Akshay Kumar received an emotional letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.



Extending his condolences, PM Modi mourned the loss of Akshay’s mother Aruna Bhatia, who passed away on August 8.



Taking to Twitter, Akshay shared the long letter by PM Modi and thanked him for the amazing gesture of taking the time out to express his warm feelings for him and his late parents.

Akshay wrote, “Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to all. Grateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe.”



In the letter, PM Modi mentioned, “My dear Akshay, It was best if I would never have written such a letter. In an ideal world, such a time should never have come. I was saddened by the demise of your Mother, Smt. Aruna Bhatia. When I spoke to you that fateful morning, you were crestfallen and you encapsulated it emotionally when you wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbreakable pain at the very core of my existence." You tasted success after much hard work and struggle. You have built a name and achieved fame for yourself through your determination and tenacity''.



Further adding, he wrote, 'When you began your career, I am sure people on the way would have been sceptical, even outright condescending. But, your Mother stood with you like a rock. At the peak of success and the lows of failure, she was there as an anchor. She ensured you remained kind, compassionate and humble at all times. ''

Akshay Kumar’s mother died in a Mumbai hospital where she was first treated in the ICU.



Akshay shared the news of her death with a heartfelt message, writing, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."