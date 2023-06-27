Pasoori Nu to Kala Chashma: 9 hit viral songs that were recreated for Bollywood films

The recent film adaptation of the Pakistani hit song Pasoori in Kartik Aryan's Satyaprem Ki Katha has once again highlighted how Bollywood often relies on old hits to recreate the same magic in a new way. Most claim to be inspired by the original but in reality are almost similar sounding, with only certain tweaks in the lyrics.

Last year's global hit Pasoori by Ali Sethi has been adapted and recreated as Pasoori Nu in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The song sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar has received backlash from fans on social media with many questioning the need to recreate a song that is so fresh in everyone's memory.



Here are the other times when classic hit songs were refurbished for Bollywood films. Some worked well with the audience while others were panned.



Manike



Remember Sri Lankan singer Yohani's hit song Manike Mage Hithe, which became an instant hit across the sub-continent last year? The song eventually was reworked as Manike with Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani doing the playback. The song was part of Thank God and featured Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi.





Rangi Saari



The song Rangi Sari, a reworked version of the same-named song by vocalist Kavita Seth, was featured on the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo soundtrack. The popular song had a new interpretation for the movie which was originally a folk song by Seth. For the film version, her voice was retained. The film version featured Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.







Jheda Nasha



Although Ayushmann Khurranna starrer An Action Hero did not have any song in the film, it did release a special song prior to the release of the film. The song was a reworked version of a 2019 hit by Amar Jalal Group.







Nach Punjaabban



Abrar Ul Haq, a Pakistani artist, had originally sung Nach Punjaban in 2001. It was remade as Nach Punjaban, for the movie JugJugg Jeeyo and became a constant in every party playlist last year.





Kala Chashma



Who doesn't remember Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra grooving to the catchy tunes of Kala Chashma in Bar Bar Dekho. The song, though was inspired by a song composed by Prem Hardeep in 2002.





Laila Main Lalia



Sunny Leone serenaded Shah Rukh Khan in Raees singing Laila Main Laila which was a revamped version of a 1980s hit song by the same name from the film Qurbani. The original song was a huge hit and featured Zeenat Amaan.





Dilbar



Sushmita Sen danced to Dilbar in Sirf Tum way back in the 1990s. In the new version, Nora Fatehi performed a belly dance to a reworked version of the song in the film Satyamev Jayate.







Ek Ladki Ko Dekha



RD Burman's soulful Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was sung by Kumar Sanu in the early 1990s and helped many woo their lady love. The original song featured Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala in 1942: A Love Story. The song got a modern spin in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and was sung by Darshan Raval and Rochak Kohli.







Tamma Tamma Again



Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan danced to the catchy tunes of Tamma Tama Again in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The original song was from the film Thandedar which was released in the 1980s and featured Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.





