Parineeti Chopra glows in Manish Malhotra's blush sequin saree, check photos inside

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding was a dreamy affair. The couple tied the knot on Sept 24, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was a close-knit ceremony with only close friends and family. It's been almost a month since the couple tied the knot, however, the photos continue to emerge online.



On Saturday, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra shared many scintillating photos of Parineet and Raghav from their wedding reception.

In the photos shared by Malhotra, Parineeti and Raghav are looking adorable. The Isaqzaade actress wore a custom-made Rosette Blush crystal sequin saree with a one-sided cape design embroidered with flower detailing. Parineeti completed her look with uncut diamond jewellery. Her sindoor and pink choora added more elegance to her look. She kept her hair open and her makeup simple.



Meanwhile, Raghav was looking dapper in his black tuxedo.

Describing the whole look, Manish wrote, ''Creating the Rosette Blush crystal sequin Saree for the gorgeous @parineetichopra was a thought that came up in our discussions at my mumbai Atelier .. All along we are talking about a Red saree for the cocktail after wedding celebrations and then came in the thought of going chic and yes the new #mmveil incorporating with the saree and the necklace with uncut diamonds and light coloured unique emeralds and the statement Ring to complete the look .Classic , Regal on Gorgeous #parineetichopra 💖and the perfect look with @raghavchadha88 making them a dreamy beautiful couple .''



Parineeti is currently enjoying a girl's trip to Maldives. Clarifying that she's not on a honeymoon, the Uunchai actress shared a photo and wrote that she's on the island nation on a girl's trip that includes her sister-in-law.



Parineeti has been continuously sharing glimpses of the wedding festivities. Earlier this month, the Mission Raniganj actress shared a carousel of breathtaking pictures from their pre-wedding festivities.

Sharing a photo of her from the picturesque place, Parineeti wrote, ''NOT on my honeymoon! Photo taken by sister-in-law 😁.''