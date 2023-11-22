On Kartik Aaryan's birthday, Karan Johar announces new film with the actor

All's well between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. Days after the filmmaker said that he is open to working with the actor, on Wednesday, Johar's production house Dharma Production announced its new feature film starring Kartik Aaryan. The untitled film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and will be helmed by The Night Manager director Sandeep Modi.



The project was announced on Kartik's 33rd birthday on Wednesday. Dharma Production shared the news on social media and the caption read, “Lights, camera and… surprise! (clapboard emoji) We are thrilled to announce a new story brewing that has found a home with Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms. Starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Sandeep Modi, this yet-to-be-titled film will be released on 15th August, 2025. Stay tuned!"



Karan Johar also took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the announcement with this caption, “Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day! Extremely thrilled to announce @dharmamovies and @balajimotionpictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025!”

He also wished Kartik on his birthday. “Kartik, happy birthday to you… may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen (red heart emojis),” Karan wrote.



Kartik also took to X to share the announcement. He wrote, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life 🇮🇳 a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor (cracker emoji).”

Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar's first collaboration



Kartik was initially signed as the lead in Colin D'Cunha's romantic comedy Dostana 2, the sequel to the 2008 blockbuster Dostana. Backed by Dharma Productions, Dostana 2 also starred Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya.



However, owing to some conflict of interest, Dostana 2 was shelved. Reports stated that Kartik had walked out of the film over creative differences with Johar. While both Kartik and Karan chose to maintain a dignified silence on the same, Dharma said that the film would be recast and reshot. Since then the maker and the actor have shared cold vibes which was widely discussed in public.



However, during a recent interview, Karan Johar clarified he'd love to collaborate with Kartik again. He had said, “We nearly did a film, but for various reasons, it couldn't happen. But you never say never. I'm sure the feature holds something strong for both of us. We don't know about Dostana, but that film will be defining for both of us."