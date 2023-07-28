Nushrratt Bharuccha's gripping teaser of Akelli out now!

The teaser of Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming film Akelli released today. The first glimpse of the film gives us an insight into the thrilling ride the audience will experience on its release.

Starring Nushrratt in the main lead, Akelli is pegged as a soul-stirring tale of a girl who falls into the trap of a dangerous world, owing to her circumstances and her eventual struggle of escape.

Talking about her experience of shooting for Akelli, Nushrratt said, "Akelli has been an overwhelming experience altogether and far from any role I have played till now. It was emotionally draining for me to portray a character like this, and it makes you think of all the challenges that someone so young must have to go through to provide for their loved ones. I am hoping the audience will be able to connect with my character's journey and will hopefully like it."

The director of the film, Pranay Meshram said, "We all have been working non-stop for this day, and it's finally here, the teaser is out. Our film is an ode to all the strong women out there who are braving it all alone for the love and safety of their families. The story is close to our hearts, and I'm sure the audience will relate with it."

Directed by Pranay Meshram, produced by Dashami Studioz, Akelli is set for a release on August 18. The film also stars Nishant Dahiya, Tsahi Halevi, and Amir Boutrous.

