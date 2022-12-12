Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez claiming defamation in Rs 2 billion extortion case

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez, alleging that the latter made "defamatory imputations against her due to malicious reasons", Indian media reported citing documents. Both of their names appeared during an Enforcement Directorate investigation against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 2 billion money-laundering case.

According to an affidavit shared by India Today, Nora said, "Jacqueline Fernandes sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons."

Nora filed this defamatory case against Jacqueline after the latter gave a written plea in the PMLA court and submitted that "she was being falsely implicated by the ED while celebs such as Nora Fatehi who had also received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had been made witnesses".

Refuting Jacqueline's claims, Nora said that she had nothing to do with the matter and that she had no contact directly with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, but she only knew the conman through his wife, Lena Maria Paul.

Nora also denied receiving gifts from the conman, as previously claimed by Jacqueline.

"It is pertinent to mention herein that both the complainant (Nora Fatehi) and the accused (Jacqueline Fernandez) are actresses of foreign origin and both have had their share of struggles in rising to fame in the Indian film industry, hence, it is evident that the act of the accused in dragging the name of the complainant wherein she has no business mentioning the complainant is mala fide in nature," the plea read.

Other than Jacqueline, Nora has named several media houses in her defamation plea, stating that the "collective hounding of her by multiple media houses is akin to a mob lynching" and that it had happened "at the behest of Jacqueline".

