Netizens flood social media with memes on Jaya Bachchan's expressions in Rocky Aur Rani... new song

Netizens can’t get over Jaya Bachchan’s expressions in the recently released song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt as Rani and Ranveer Singh as Rocky. The film has an ensemble cast and features a long list of stellar actors who we can’t wait to watch but there’s one whose expressions are all over the internet. It’s none other than Jaya Bachchan who can be seen giving quite a look to her would-be daughter-in-law in the film Alia Bhatt in a sequence from a song from the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's new song is called Dhindhora Baje Re

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh launched a new peppy song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kolkata. In the song, Jaya’s character, Dhanlakshmi, a stern matriarch, seems to not like it that Alia Bhatt is enjoying herself dancing in a Durga Puja song. The song in question is called “Dhindhora Baje Re”. Celebrating Durga Puja, the duo can be seen enjoying an energetic dance number. In a sea of red dresses, Jaya stands as a lone figure in a dark blue sari.

Unable to keep calm, netizens took to X, a microblogging site (previously known as Twitter) to share how they feel about the whole set-up and Jaya Bachchan’s vivid expressions. Soon after the song released, netizens posted funny reactions and memes as a reply to her facial expressions.

One user shared a screenshot of Jaya's expression from the song and captioned it, “Jaya Bachchan's reaction after watching "Kajra Re",” referring to the popular dance song from Bunty Aur Babli, featuring Jaya's family — husband Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. (Interesting to note, Aishwarya wasn't married to Abhishek then.)

In “Dhindhora Baje Re”, Alia is seen dancing in an over-the-ankle red saree and Ranveer Singh in a red anarkali and churidaar. As they dance in front of a Durga Puja idol, the couple gets strange looks from their respective family members. While Rani's family members finally come around, Jaya Bachchan, who plays Rocky's grandmother, walks out in rage.

“Dhindhora Baje Re” has been sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music has been composed by Pritam. It is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.





