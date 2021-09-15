Naseeruddin Shah reveals why the three Khans don't speak on controversial subjects

Naseeruddin Shah has found himself in yet another controversy after saying that certain filmmakers and actors are being encouraged to make “pro-establishment” films.

Speaking in an interview, Naseeruddin Shah said, “They are being encouraged by the government to make pro-government films, to make films lauding the efforts of our beloved leader. They are also being financed, also promised a clean chit if they make movies which are propaganda, to put it bluntly. The kind of big-budget films that are coming. The big ones cannot disguise the jingoistic agenda.”

The actor added that contrary to what many believe his stance is on being discriminated in Bollywood as a Muslim, Shah said he was never discriminated upon. He also spoke about the “three Khans” that choose to remain silent on most controversial subjects.

Naseeruddin said, “They (the Khans) are worried because of the harassment they will be subjected to. They have so much to lose. It will not be just financial harassment, it is not about losing an endorsement or two. It’s a question of their entire establishments getting harassed. It is not just Javed saab or me, it is anyone who speaks out against this right wing mentality and it is growing on both sides.”

The veteran star had recently come under scrutiny by netizens after he commented on "sections of Indian Muslims celebrating the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan".

