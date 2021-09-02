Watch: Naseeruddin Shah has a message for Indian Muslims who are 'celebrating Taliban's return'

Veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah has called out those in India who have been celebrating the Taliban's return in Afghanistan.



In a video, that has now been shared widely on social media, Shah stated that the Taliban's return to Afghanistan is rather dangerous and drew distinctions between 'Hindustani Islam' and how it is practiced in other parts of the world.

"Even as the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan is a cause for concern for the whole world, celebrations of the barbarians by some sections of Indian Muslims is no less dangerous,” Naseeruddin Shah said in Hindi in the video.



He stated that those who were celebrating needed the question themselves on whether they wanted a reformed, modern Islam or live the old, barbaric way that took everyone back a few centuries.



Shah termed Indian Muslims as those following 'Hindustani Islam' which is starkly different from what is practiced in the rest of the world.

He added, "May God not bring a time when it changes so much that we cannot even recognise it." Calling himself an Indian Muslim, he stated his own personal relationship with God had no space for political agenda. "I am an Indian Muslim and as Mirza Ghalib said years ago, my relationship with God is informal. I don’t need political religion," he said.



The video comes after the Taliban's accession to power in Afghanistan on August 15 after taking over government forces across the country amid the US withdrawal of its army from the country.