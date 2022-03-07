Naseeruddin Shah is suffering from a bizarre condition called onomatomania

Veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah is suffering from a condition called onomatomania. As strange as it sounds, the condition makes a person obsess or get fixated on a phrase or a word for long periods of time. It is a real condition and people all over the world suffer from it.

Speaking to a YouTube channel, Naseeruddin Shah revealed that it’s a real thing. “I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I'm not joking. It's a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary,” he said.

Naseer even explained what the condition means. “Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love.”

Divulging more details of his life these days apart from movies. He said that he reads a lot and has a very different liking in books than wife Ratna Pathak Shah. They have different reading lists and while they do recommend one another books, they rarely end up picking them.

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’. He played the father of Deepika Padukone's character in the movie. Another controversy? Naseeruddin Shah calls Mughals 'refugees'

Also Watch: Exclusive Interview with 'Gangubai' Alia Bhatt