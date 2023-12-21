Merry Christmas trailer: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi weave a story of romance and mystery

If you were intrigued with the poster of upcoming film Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, get ready to watch much more with the trailer dropping today. As makers dropped the much-awaited trailer, we can’t help but notice how different both the leads of the film look individually and with together. To start with, it has a never-seen-before jodi of Katrina and Vijay romance on the big screen. Then, the trailer offers a sneak peek into the thrilling world of their romance and more.

What we also can’t miss is the apt Merry Christmas carol that keeps playing softly in the background while there’s violence, love and a lot more taking place.

The film Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan, the director behind Andhadhun and Badlapur, both films that hit bull’s eye on the mystery thriller meter. The trailer begins with Katrina and Vijay meeting and then walking towards a date, that happens to fall on the Christmas Eve.

Watch the Merry Christmas trailer here:

The two seem to hit it off right away as they take a stroll on the street, attend a grand carnival. From there it takes a dark turn when both start talking in riddles. The trailer video ends with Katrina Kaif and a child sitting in a movie theatre with Vijay Sethupathi. As the lights go off and come back, we see that Katrina and the child have gone missing.

The trailer also features Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak among others.

The trailer was shared by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram feed alongside the caption which read, "Presenting the #MerryChristmasTrailer - Tamil. In cinemas on 12th Jan."