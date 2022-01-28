Meet Aadya! Makers unveil Shruti Haasan's first look from Prabhas starrer 'Salaar'

Shruti Haasan turned a year older today, on January 28, 2022. Marking her special day, makers of her forthcoming movie 'Salaar', co-starring Prabhas in the lead role, revealed the new poster of the movie featuring Haasan and introduced her as Aadya in the special poster.



Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday @shrutihaasan. Thank u for being a part of #Salaar, and bringing in a tad bit of color to the sets ! #HBDShrutiHaasan (sic)."

In the poster, Shruti is wearing a simple kurta and is looking adorable.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas also wished her co-star on her special day, "Wishing my entertaining heroine, the energy ball on set @shrutzhaasan, a very Happy Birthday! #Salaar," he wrote.

Touted as a one-of-a-kind film, ‘Salaar’ will see the actor in a violent, dark avatar.



‘Salaar’ is directed by Prashanth Neel and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. The movie which is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada and will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil, is set to release worldwide in theatres on April 14th, 2022.



On the work front, Haasan was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam and is also working on Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film.