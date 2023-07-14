Manisha Koirala: 'I wonder would it be nicer if I had a life partner?'

Manisha Koirala recently opened up about marriage, motherhood and companionship. In an interview, the Bollywood actress who battled with cancer, got free of the disease and is now living her life to the fullest, reflected on whether her life would be better with a life partner.

Manisha was married to Samrat Dahal, a Nepali businessman, in 2010. They parted ways two years later in 2012. This was the same year when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

On whether she should have started a family and become a mother, Manisha said in an interview, “Sometimes I do wonder if I had a life partner, then would life have been better? I don’t know. I feel my life is complete and my children are my dog and my cat, Mowgli and Simba. Plus, I have wonderful parents and an amazing friends' circle. Still, sometimes I wonder would it be nicer if I had a life partner?"

She added, "I know how responsible you have to be to raise a child in this world. The day I get the confidence that as a single mother I can do that, I will do it. But keeping in mind my health background, my multiple interests that I wish to pursue and the sense of freedom that I am enjoying now… if I can sacrifice all that and focus on being a parent, I would love to do that."

Manisha Koirala was born in Kathmandu. Her father, Prakash Koirala, is a former minister. Her grandfather, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, was the prime minister of Nepal during the late 1950s to the early 1960s, as were two of her great-uncles, Girija Prasad Koirala and Matrika Prasad Koirala.