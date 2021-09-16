Mallika Sherawat: Didn't go to Bollywood parties, meet any producer or director in hotel rooms

In a recent interview, Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat was questioned if she had faced objectionable situations in her career or was ever propositioned in the film industry.



"I haven't faced too much of it, but of course, a little bit of it I have. But I think they were all intimidated of me or scared of me. Mujhe proposition karne se pehle mere khyaal se woh log nervous se ho jaate the (They maybe got nervous before propositioning me)," she told an Indian entertainment news portal.



Sherawat added, "Their perception was that she is bold and she'll give it back; she's not a very shy or scared girl. So my image also helped me in a certain manner…” Asked if she has actively tried to 'stay away' from people who give off bad vibes, she said, “I've always, because all this happens when you put yourself in that position, I feel. I didn't go to Bollywood parties, I didn't meet any producer or director at night in a hotel room, or at night in the office. I kept myself away, and I thought, ‘Jo meri kismat mein hai woh mere paas ayega (I’ll get what is destined for me). I don't need to do all these things."

Sherawat, who has appeared in many bold Indian movies like 'Murder' and 'Double Dhamaal' etc, has talked about how she was perceived a certain way because of being a glam girl on screen.



"There were so many accusations and judgments on me. If you wear short skirts, kiss on screen then you’re a fallen woman with no morals. Men tend to take liberties with you. This happened with me too. I was thrown out of projects because heroes would say ‘why can’t you be intimate with me? You can do it on screen, what’s the problem in doing that with me in private?’ I’ve lost so many projects. It’s very reflective of the society, what women deal with in our country," Mallika Sherawat had told PTI.

