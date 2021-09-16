Anil Kapoor had 'a legendary night' with world's fastest man Usain Bolt

Anil Kapoor and Usain Bolt recent had an epic night out in Munich. The Bollywood actor is currently in Munich and had "a legendary night" partying with the Jamaican sprinter, Olympic champion Mo Farah and Sports medicine doctor Hans-Wilhelm-Muller-Wohlfahrt.



Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Kapoor shared fun pictures of the night in which he can be seen laughing and smiling with the sportsmen as they bond and chill. He wrote in the caption, "To a legendary night!@usainbolt @hussein_mofarah #DrHansWilhelmMullerWohlfahrt."

The Olympic gold medalist Ussain Bolt, too, took to his Instagram and uploaded a video of Kapoor dancing, laughing and having the time of his life."It`s A Party here in Munich @anilskapoor @ateamlifestyle #CY," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kapoor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap`s `AK Vs AK`, which streamed on Netflix. The comedy thriller also featured his daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor.



He will be next seen in Raj Mehta`s directorial `Jug Jugg Jeeyo` along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.



Besides this, Kapoor will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga`s `Animal` along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol.

