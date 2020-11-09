Mallika Sherawat had predicted Kamala Harris' future long back. Here's proof

Long before Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman Vice President of US, her future was predicted by Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat.



As team Biden-Harris created history on Saturday morning by winning the US election, an old tweet of Sherawat's started trending on social media.



Back in 2009, Sherawat had met Harris at an event and shared a photo with her. Harris was at that time the District Attorney of San Francisco.



In the tweet, Sherawat had referred to Harris as someone who "could be the US President".



"Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!" Mallika Sherawat had written in a tweet dated June 23, 2009.

Needless to say, the tweet went viral soon after the election results were out with many comparing her foresightedness to Jofra Archer who in an old tweet had simply written 'Joe'- which many connected to the US elections.

Mallika worked in a Hollywood film called 'Politics of Love' in 2011 where she played the role of an Indian-American Democratic campaign worker who fell for a Republican.



Kamala Harris will soon become the first woman, and also first Black-Indian to take oath as the Vice President of the United States. She also automatically becomes the frontrunner in the race of President in the elections in coming years.