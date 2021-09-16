Hrithik Roshan's latest post on Instagram is the most relatable the actor has ever been 

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has never been this relatable before. On Wednesday, the actor shared a mirror selfie with his mother Pinky Roshan. The duo had a 'breakfast date' claimed the actor in his caption.



The picture has Hrithik sitting at the dining table and clicking the photo while his mother stands a little away, in the balcony of his home.



"On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It’s a good morning. Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug," wrote the actor in the caption.

While the photo got over 17 million likes on Instagram, what caught everyone's attention is seepage on the wall- that inadvertently features in the photograph along with the mother-son duo.



Needless to say, Twitter exploded with the most apt reactions with most finding it amusing that an actor of his stature too has to deal with damp walls in Mumbai monsoons.

When broker hides the fact that "Seepage ka issue hai" — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 15, 2021 ×

Ohh god first time maine bhi Hrithik se pehle seelan ko notice kiya middle class problems you know 😂😂😂 — 👑 (@preeti_bhatt) September 15, 2021 ×

Damp walls... Papdi ki problem...

The typical trademark blue plastic in the balcony.... The repair work of building hence the bamboos...cluttered table.. with @iHrithik at a side...

Wow living life like a middle class.. Mr. Roshan. — ANCHOR Mansi (@MissShah24) September 16, 2021 ×

2 things are almost certain in life no matter how rich you become:

1 - Seepage in house.

2 - Construction work near the house/apartment. https://t.co/u8OERlOU6z — Divyesh (@iamdivyesh) September 15, 2021 ×

Death and seepage are great levellers! https://t.co/LVc7jL5tbo — Hackette with a machete (@sidshukla) September 15, 2021 ×

One fan wrote in the comments section on Instagram, “Gaur se dekhie Hrithik Roshan ke ghar me silan (Look closely, there’s a damp wall in Hrithik Roshan’s house).” To which Hrithik responded, “Filhaal ghar bhi rent par hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald (Living in a rented apartment right now. I am buying my own house soon)”.



The actor later added to the same thread, “Aur seelan nahi hoga toh seelan ko theek karne ka mazaa kaise aayega bhai? (If there is no dampness, how will we enjoy the process of fixing it?)”.



According to reports, the actor and his family stay in a plush apartment in Juhu at present and Hrithik has reportedly bought a house worth over Rs 90 million.