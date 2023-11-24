Lovely! Dad Ranbir Kapoor gets a tattoo of his daughter Raha's name: Watch video here

Ranbir Kapoor has gotten a new tattoo, and it's extra precious. The actor, who is currently promoting his next movie, Animal, recently revealed that he had his daughter's name, Raha, inked on his collarbone.

While promoting his film with Rashmika Mandanna on Unstoppable with NBK, the actor showed off his new tattoo.

Ranbir and Alia welcomed their first child on November 6, 2022. And recently, the couple celebrated the first birthday of their daughter with family and close friends.

During his appearance on the show, the actor revealed that he got the new ink when they were talking about Mandanna's tattoo. In the video that has gone viral, Kapoor shows off his new tattoo that he has got on his shoulder.

Watch the video here: Ranbir Kapoor got a tattoo of Raha's name on his shoulder ❤️ #UnstoppableWithNBKpic.twitter.com/SvJjJ0PO48 — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 24, 2023 × For the unversed, the actor already had a tattoo that read, Awara. He got it before the release of his movie Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and the word perfectly matched his free-spirited character of Bunny in the film. The word is also the name of his grandfather, Raj Kapoor's one of the famous films. However, in 2022, the actor said that he had no tattoos.

During an interview with Mashable India, Ranbir said that he may get a tattoo of his children's name. "None yet. Hopefully soon. The 8 or something, I don’t know. Maybe my (tattoo is) going to be children’s names or I don’t know,'' He said.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are doting parents and have never shied away from talking about her. However, the couple has kept their baby out of the public eye and has refrained from sharing her pictures.

During his recent conversation, Ranbir said that he loves showing Raha's pictures to everyone, but added that his wife Alia will ''kill him'' if he reveals Raha's photos in the media.

“I will show you at the end of this chat, I will show you a picture of hers. But you have to keep it a secret because my wife will kill me otherwise,” Ranbir told the fan. “I love showing her pictures. Wherever I go, she is the only I person I show off about. Whoever I meet, I say ‘You want to see my daughter or what?’ And I keep showing her picture all the time,” he added.

Talking about her daughter, Alia said that she doesn't want to hide her face and is proud of her. During her recent appearance at the HT Summit, Alia was asked whether she and Ranbir were going to reveal their daughter's face anytime soon.