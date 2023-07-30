Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils Sanjay Dutt's first look from Leo on his 64th birthday

In a special birthday post for Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj shared an exciting glimpse of the actor from their upcoming film Leo. The much-anticipated movie features Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and marks Dutt's debut in Tamil cinema. The star forayed into South cinema with the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2.

The teaser video posted by Lokesh Kanagaraj on X, formerly known as Twitter, showcases Dutt's character, Antony Das, making his way through a bustling crowd. As the camera closes in, viewers get a glimpse of the actor sporting a rugged look, complete with a distinguished grey beard and moustache. The short clip has created a buzz among fans, sparking anticipation for what the film has in store for Dutt's character.

"Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo," Kanagaraj tweeted, expressing his admiration and gratitude for collaborating with the seasoned actor. Check it out below!

Meet #AntonyDas 🔥🔥

— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 29, 2023

Leo has an impressive ensemble cast, featuring acclaimed actors like Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Last month, the makers of the film unveiled its first poster, celebrating Thalapathy Vijay's 49th birthday. Later, they released the first song of the Tamil movie, titled "Naa Ready".

The project is being produced by SS Lalit Kumar. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Kanagaraj’s earlier movies like Master and Vikram, is scoring the soundtrack of the film.

