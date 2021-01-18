'Liger' first look: Vijay Deverakonda stars as 'crossbreed' in Karan Johar's film

Introducing ‘Liger’ to the world, producer Karan Johar shared the first look from the film starring South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar's production is pan-Indian and will release in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. The film will star Ananya Panday in leading role opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

‘Liger: Saala Crossbreed’ is how the poster introduces Vijay who is seen with boxing gloves. The poster reads: "Proud to present LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and many hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - . See you at the big screens! #Liger #SaalaCrossbreed."

Vijay too shared the poster and wrote, "Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are!"